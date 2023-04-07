Barnett & Company Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $696,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $452.62. The stock has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.