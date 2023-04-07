Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives GBX 483.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 483.33 ($6.00).

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDEV shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 509 ($6.32) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 486 ($6.04) to GBX 499 ($6.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.64) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, February 13th.

LON BDEV opened at GBX 453 ($5.63) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 454.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 417. The company has a market cap of £4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 854.72, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 313 ($3.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 529.40 ($6.57).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is 6,792.45%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

