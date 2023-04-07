Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,782 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.61.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $288.61 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.57. The company has a market capitalization of $292.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

