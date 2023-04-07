Barry Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 49,374 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $112.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.10. The stock has a market cap of $285.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

