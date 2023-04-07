BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives $63.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.22.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in BCE by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in BCE during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. Research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 121.65%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

