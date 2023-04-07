Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Insider Sells £27,976.05 in Stock

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating) insider Paul Southgate sold 18,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.90), for a total transaction of £27,976.05 ($34,744.23).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

LON BBH opened at GBX 151 ($1.88) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £829.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,157.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 161.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 161.01. Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 132.40 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 192.60 ($2.39).

Get Bellevue Healthcare Trust alerts:

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,571.43%.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.