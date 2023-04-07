Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:BST) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.08

Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:BST – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.38.

Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd retails clothing, footwear, and other goods for men, women, and kids. The company provides underwear, lingerie and sleepwear, denim, accessories, activewear, health and beauty products, jackets and knitwear, jeans and jeggings, jumpers and hoodies, pants and leggings, shoes, shorts and skirts, tops and T-shirts, bodysuits, sweatpants and trackpants, rompers, wraps, socks, and workwear, as well as maternity products.

