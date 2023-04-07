Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:BST) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.08

Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:BST – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.
Best & Less Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.38.
About Best & Less Group
See Also
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
- 2 Beautiful Investments In A Growing Industry
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Best & Less Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best & Less Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.