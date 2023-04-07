Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Insider Sells £10,320 in Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Rating) insider Daren John Morris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.20), for a total value of £10,320 ($12,816.69).

Daren John Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Daren John Morris sold 6,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.32), for a total value of £16,020 ($19,895.68).

Big Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BIG opened at GBX 252 ($3.13) on Friday. Big Technologies PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 216 ($2.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 304 ($3.78). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 245.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 260.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of £731.81 million and a PE ratio of 5,200.00.

About Big Technologies

Big Technologies Plc provides products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time tracking monitoring.

Featured Stories

