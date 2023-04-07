BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Down 8.2%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 141,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,071,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIGC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $618.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $38,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $496,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $38,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $72,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 530,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,007 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,058. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 85,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BigCommerce by 87.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

