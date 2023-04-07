BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) traded down 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.16. 141,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,071,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $618.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $72,880.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $38,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $72,880.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 592,007 shares of company stock worth $5,909,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 29.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BigCommerce by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

