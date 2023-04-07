BILL (NYSE:BILL) Shares Down 7.2%

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.18 and last traded at $74.25. Approximately 553,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,850,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BILL from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.71.

BILL Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.56.

Insider Activity

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,015 shares of company stock worth $657,697 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in BILL by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of BILL by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

