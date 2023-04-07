Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Holdings Increased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 300.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,918 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Biohaven worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHVN. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the third quarter worth approximately $572,100,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the third quarter valued at $9,022,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biohaven during the second quarter valued at about $208,365,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 468.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,238,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,228,000 after buying an additional 1,020,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biohaven by 289.4% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 945,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,931,000 after acquiring an additional 702,709 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $875.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Securities began coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.39.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

