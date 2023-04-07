Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Bitfarms Trading Up 1.2 %
BITF opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bitfarms
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
