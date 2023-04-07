Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

BITF opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC lifted its stake in Bitfarms by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bitfarms by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 226,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 177,865 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,215,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 152,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 701,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 47,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

