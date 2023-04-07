BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

HYT stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 24,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

