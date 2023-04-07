BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 1st

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.5 %

BLE stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 203,991 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth about $4,295,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 91,485 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $2,131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 174,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

