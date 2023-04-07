BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUC stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4,173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

