BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MYD opened at $10.80 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

