BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 58,589 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

