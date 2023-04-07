BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 98,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 32,675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

