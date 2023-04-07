Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,273,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $126.80.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,617,616 shares worth $1,734,240,167. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.