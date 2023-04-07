Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,111 shares of company stock worth $23,074,313 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $68.10 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $132.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Atlantic Securities downgraded Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.81.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

