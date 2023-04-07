Blue Safari Group Acquisition (BSGA) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Blue Safari Group Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) is one of 725 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Blue Safari Group Acquisition to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Blue Safari Group Acquisition alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Safari Group Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors 115 592 890 15 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 77.37%. Given Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Safari Group Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Safari Group Acquisition N/A -$3.92 million -20.25 Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors $1.22 billion -$4.79 million -7.53

Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Blue Safari Group Acquisition. Blue Safari Group Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Safari Group Acquisition N/A N/A -7.96% Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Summary

Blue Safari Group Acquisition competitors beat Blue Safari Group Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.