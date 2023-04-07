Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,516 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 1,224.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JWN. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of JWN opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.21.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

About Nordstrom

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading

