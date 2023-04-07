Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,366 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,366 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

