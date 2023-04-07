Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $452,154,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 6,440.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,583.85 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,677.18. The company has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,504.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,146.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,683.96.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

