Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 24,752 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,752 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 3.5% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $72,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $112.33 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

