Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss Sells 4,903 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $247,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,119.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BSX opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

