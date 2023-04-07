Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.66, but opened at $28.90. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bread Financial shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 24,158 shares.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BFH. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

