Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BHF. Raymond James assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHF opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.26. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 29.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,457,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1,877.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 474,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 450,240 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

