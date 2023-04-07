Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $622.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $612.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.25. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

