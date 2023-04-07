Brokerages Set abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target at $184.00

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.00.

SLFPF has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut shares of abrdn from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 165 ($2.05) to GBX 175 ($2.17) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 210 ($2.61) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 184 ($2.29) to GBX 208 ($2.58) in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 150 ($1.86) to GBX 170 ($2.11) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

abrdn Price Performance

Shares of abrdn stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. abrdn has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

About abrdn

abrdn Plc is engaged in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform & Wealth and Insurance Associates & Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform & Wealth segment consists of other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate center and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

