Brokerages Set Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Price Target at $27.10

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACCYY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accor from €30.50 ($33.15) to €31.90 ($34.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accor from €21.00 ($22.83) to €22.00 ($23.91) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 11th.

Accor Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. Accor has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $6.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50.

About Accor

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

