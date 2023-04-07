Brokerages Set APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) PT at $23.67

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on APG. Citigroup boosted their target price on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Management LP purchased a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Lionstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in APi Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,685,000 after purchasing an additional 157,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in APi Group by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 261.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54. APi Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

