Brokerages Set Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Target Price at $89.77

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $85.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $90.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.4% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after purchasing an additional 909,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,900,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,176,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,244,000 after acquiring an additional 256,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.