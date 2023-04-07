Brokerages Set CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Price Target at $104.80

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.80.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,684,000 after acquiring an additional 354,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,108,000 after acquiring an additional 277,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,851,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,927,000 after acquiring an additional 193,727 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE CF opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $67.95 and a 12 month high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.