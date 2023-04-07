Brokerages Set Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) PT at $21.40

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.
CHGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CHGG stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Chegg has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.14.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.
