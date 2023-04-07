Brokerages Set Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target at $20.80

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

CLAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Clarus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clarus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Clarus Price Performance

Clarus stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Clarus has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $29.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.12 million. Clarus had a positive return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 15.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,754,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clarus by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 269,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 132,932 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Clarus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,533,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after acquiring an additional 38,683 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Clarus by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Clarus by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

