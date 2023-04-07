Brokerages Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Target Price at $86.43

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DaVita in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

DaVita Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DVA opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. DaVita has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92.

Insider Activity at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $107,511.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,225.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in DaVita by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Natixis increased its position in DaVita by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in DaVita by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

