Brokerages Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) PT at $212.07

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.07.
EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Equifax Trading Down 1.5 %
EFX opened at $196.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $234.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45.
Equifax Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equifax (EFX)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.