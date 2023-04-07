Brokerages Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT at $100.50

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.72 and its 200 day moving average is $104.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $119.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

