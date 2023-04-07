Brokerages Set First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) PT at $19.50

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FWRG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $897.79 million, a PE ratio of 126.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

