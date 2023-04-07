Brokerages Set Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Target Price at $9.30

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $395,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

