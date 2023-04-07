Brokerages Set Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) PT at $111.00

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $108.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.96.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

