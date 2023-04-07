Brokerages Set International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) PT at $115.47

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.73.

Several analysts have commented on IFF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $91.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.