Brokerages Set Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) PT at $153.44

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $145.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.73. Nucor has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 7.10%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

