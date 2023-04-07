Brokerages Set The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Price Target at $83.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 0.2 %

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.63. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $120.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,438 shares of company stock worth $7,368,783 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,911 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,325,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,584,000 after acquiring an additional 906,554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,656,000 after acquiring an additional 227,400 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 280,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $10,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Featured Articles

