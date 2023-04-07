Brokerages Set Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target at $203.14

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV opened at $180.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.74 and a 200-day moving average of $170.53. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,020.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,318 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,482 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.