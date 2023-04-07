Brokerages Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target at $43.44

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

ZNTL opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $51.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. Research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 352,011 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,065.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,807 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $77,738.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 871,657 shares in the company, valued at $17,799,235.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 352,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,065.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,763 shares of company stock worth $663,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

