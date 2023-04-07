Brokers Issue Forecasts for Entrada Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entrada Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan forecasts that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entrada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.07) EPS.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRDA opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31. Entrada Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of -0.76.

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $29,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $89,638. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after buying an additional 42,327 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 68,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 107,783 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 199,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 14,839 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

