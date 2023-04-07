Brokers Set Expectations for IGM Financial Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for IGM Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IGM Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.
IGM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
